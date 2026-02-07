Dear Narendrabhai, can you again restore strategic stability to our east?

India was pragmatic in sending External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for Khaleda Zia’s funeral. He met her son, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman too. So far, Mr Rahman has come across as a grown-up leader. The fact is, nobody knows who will win or whether there will be a clear verdict. Opinion polls so far put Mr Rahman and his BNP far ahead. The respected daily Prothom Alo’s survey shows employment is the biggest issue for Bangladeshis (83 per cent), then 77 per cent feel the climate is not conducive to business, and 35 per cent are disappointed with the country’s economic performance. There is no hunger for Islamisation, hyper-nationalism (read anti-Indianism). The mood on the street might still be hostile to India, mainly because of the Hasina connection, but the most significant finding is that 54 per cent are optimistic about the new government ushering in social and religious tolerance.