Reorienting PDS: It's time to move from food security to nutrition security

India was the first country in the world to enact a legal right to food through the NFSA in 2013. The Act entitled 75 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population, based on the 2011 Census, to receive 5 kg of food grains per person per month at highly subsidised prices of ₹3, ₹2 and ₹1 per kg for rice, wheat and millets, respectively. Antyodaya households were entitled to 35 kg of food grains per month. Since 2020, the scheme has been subsumed within the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which all eligible beneficiaries receive their entitled quantity of food grains free of cost.