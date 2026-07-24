Student protests expose deeper flaws in India's growth and education model

Why abandon a largely decentralised system, which had worked reasonably well, for a centralised one, which may not be the most suitable for a diverse, multilingual and multicultural country? It is the tendency of successive Union governments to centralise authority generally that has led to our current difficulties. The education field is of utmost sensitivity, because the future of our younger generation is at stake. Most of the ills that have arisen, including paper leaks, faulty marking and discretionary alterations of results, are the consequence of outsourcing to private vendors without due diligence and strict accountability.

The angst we have all witnessed among the youth gathered at Jantar Mantar, is well-founded and must be addressed. The government may succeed in defusing what could become a larger and increasingly ugly political standoff. But the current educational dispensation is flawed and needs urgent and systemic reform. The Prime Minister himself has acknowledged the need for fixing responsibility for the many deficiencies in the existing system and announced new legislative measures to address them. There should be sensitivity to the legitimate frustrations and deep anxiety that underlie the demonstrations. The temptation to look for conspiracy where none exists or to put dark labels on the young demonstrators should be resisted.