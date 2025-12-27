Rethinking Islam, military power, and democracy: A year-end correction

Whether there is a contradiction between Islam and democracy is a complex debate. Let’s nuance it with two questions. One, is there a contradiction between a Muslim state and democracy? And second, what’s the difference between Islamic and Islamist? The answer to the first, unfortunately, is mostly yes, despite exceptions like the Maldives, Indonesia (the largest Muslim country) and Malaysia. A doctrinaire adherence to faith brings a pre-ordained, unitary system of governance — just like communism. That’s why the global lib-left-Islamic alliance is just so much blah. Both sides are cynical in partnering against a common enemy: The “evil” West and its “favourite child” Israel. The Islamic intelligentsia needs the left for global respectability and the left needs alienated Muslims as gun fodder. Why not fight American imperialism and neo-liberalism to the last angry Muslim? Can a communist state be democratic? Don’t confuse it with socialism. And can an Islamic nation have democracy?