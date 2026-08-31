Pixel 11 Pro XL review: Google rethinks the Pixel experience, and it works

Google goes beyond its traditional areas of strength with the Pixel 11 Pro XL. I say this from experience, having extensively used the previous-generation Pixel models year after year. From making the migration process easier when switching from Android and iPhone to offering higher RAM and storage capacities, and promising seven years of software and spare-parts support, Google seems to have done its bit to make the new Pixel work for a wider audience.

In addition, there are launch offers, including cashback deals from select banks and exchange bonuses. So, from making the Pixel 11 Pro XL a deal worth considering at the time of purchase to providing a fuss-free experience afterwards in terms of after-sales support, Google seems to have covered a wide spectrum.

But how is the experience in between — when you actually use the device every day? That is what I set out to find.

Getting started

Usually, I set up review units as new devices, but with the Pixel 11 Pro XL, I made an exception to understand whether Google's claims around making it easy to switch actually hold true in practice. While switching from other Android devices to a Pixel has mostly been a straightforward experience, moving from an Apple iPhone has always felt disjointed. That seems to have been addressed with the Pixel 11 series.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL gives me the option to migrate apps and data as soon as I start setting up the device. Once I select the available options — in my case, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (review) — the Pixel 11 Pro XL displays a QR code that needs to be scanned using the iPhone to initiate the migration process.

The first thing the migration process does is transfer Wi-Fi credentials so that the Pixel 11 Pro XL can connect to the internet. Soon after, the device checks for available software updates and brings itself up to the latest version. This process, however, unlinks the connection between the two devices, meaning I have to follow the earlier steps again to restart the migration process.

In the subsequent steps, the Pixel 11 Pro XL asks whether I want to copy apps and data. This screen clearly states what will be transferred during setup and what will need to be handled afterwards. For example, photos, contacts and passkeys are transferred during setup, while cloud data such as iCloud Photos is processed through a separate step after setup.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL also gives me the option to select which data I want to transfer from the connected iPhone, but there are some exceptions. Apps, accessibility settings, home-screen layout, wallpapers and Wi-Fi networks are selected by default and cannot be individually excluded from the transfer.

As is the case when moving between Android devices and Pixel, some apps require separate steps after setup for data migration. This is also true for WhatsApp. The good thing is that the Pixel 11 Pro XL clearly confirms that a separate transfer is required for WhatsApp chats and lists the steps involved. It does the same for data saved on iCloud, which requires a separate transfer after setup.

Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro XL reminds me to turn off iMessage on the iPhone after setup so that I can continue receiving text messages from iPhone users.

The entire process has become easier and, importantly, completely wireless. But there are caveats.

Apps that are exclusive to the iPhone are not transferred and are clearly marked during setup, so I know what is being left behind. The data transfer works for files, images and other data types, but app-specific data does not necessarily make the move. For example, Instagram Reels that I edited and saved as drafts in the Edits app were lost during the transfer process.

Similarly, in-app settings are not carried over. For example, the Outlook app needs to be set up again even though the associated accounts are transferred during setup.

Since the transfer also carries over the home-screen settings and wallpapers, the Pixel 11 Pro XL's home screen looked unusual at first glance, with the app layout appearing mixed up.

That said, data transfer has become easier. However, there is still room for improvement, particularly when moving from an iPhone to a Pixel. The process now removes much of the friction that traditionally accompanied a platform switch, but it does not yet offer a complete one-to-one migration of the experience from one operating system to another.

Experiencing the Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is more than Google fixing a few things here and there. To me, it feels like a new experience altogether, and one that is moving in the right direction.

From smaller changes such as improved haptic feedback and a revamped always-on display mode to larger changes such as the new camera interface, creator-focused features and artificial intelligence layered across the operating system, there is a lot to like about the Pixel 11 Pro XL.

Being a Google product, there are plenty of software tricks, particularly around AI. What stands out to me, however, is that their implementation feels cohesive, something I found missing in previous-generation models.

There is a degree of learning involved, but the built-in tips section proves useful in understanding what the Pixel 11 Pro XL brings to the table and how to use those features in everyday situations.

Since I moved from an iPhone, which is on track to receive its first full set of AI features later this year with iOS 27, the Pixel 11 Pro XL naturally felt ahead by a significant margin. Rambler, in particular, is a feature I found myself using repeatedly, and so is the proactive assistance powered by Gemini.

For the uninitiated, Rambler is a voice-input experience built into Gboard. It essentially works like dictation, but it goes beyond simply converting speech into text. It structures sentences, removes filler words, corrects stutters, formats lists and adds punctuation while retaining what I would consider my natural thoughts.

Importantly, it understands instructions such as “add emojis” or “use a casual tone”. It is also able to understand context when I use multiple languages in the same input, which makes the experience more useful in everyday conversations.

The proactive assistance, meanwhile, surfaces relevant information from connected Google apps and select third-party apps in messages, notes and even Google Maps.

The experience is not uniform across all situations, but Google says the service improves over time. I am hopeful that the personal context it draws from, and the information it surfaces, becomes more aware of my usage as I continue using the device.

Camera experience gets more consistent

Imaging has been at the core of the Pixel experience, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL is no different. What I particularly like is that some of the quirks associated with previous generations have been addressed.

For example, switching between camera sensors while recording video no longer creates the same visible jitter, particularly when I use the zoom dial to move up or down through different focal lengths.

The imaging pipeline has also been reworked. The Pixel 11 Pro XL now captures images that look more realistic, even when I am simply pointing the camera and shooting without making any adjustments.

Pro Zoom remains part of the package and uses AI to enhance images. However, the option to fall back on the original, non-AI-enhanced version is available. In my use, I found myself choosing the Pro Zoom version more often.

That is not all. There are three different looks in addition to the original: Natural, Shadows and Vanilla. These are more than conventional image filters. They alter the colour science within the imaging pipeline, and the results are visible in the final images.

I also found myself returning to Circle to Search in Camera to quickly identify what the camera was seeing and look up relevant information on the web.

A cohesive everyday experience

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is heavy on features and experiences. As I mentioned earlier, however, everything falls into place and the overall everyday experience feels cohesive.

Importantly, the battery life does not take a hit. The phone comfortably gets me through a full day of use.

As for charging, wired charging is fast enough to power up the battery in close to an hour, while fast wireless charging is also supported through Qi 2.2. There are magnets to hold the wireless charger in place, too, something I wish more Android smartphone makers would adopt.

This is one area where the Pixel 11 Pro XL feels less like a collection of individual specifications and more like a device designed around how I use a phone throughout the day. The benefit is not necessarily visible in a specification sheet, but it becomes apparent when moving between different tasks.

But it is not a gaming phone

The experience so far may paint a picture of the Pixel 11 Pro XL as a perfect smartphone. It is not.

Like the previous-generation models, the device is not meant for heavy gaming. That does not mean games do not run. They do. But I experienced constant stutters in some graphics-intensive titles I played, including BGMI, and the experience is far from smooth.

Performance is swift overall, but the thermals are not.

From recording 8K videos, which the Pixel 11 Pro XL supports, to editing videos on the go and running GPS and maps for navigation, the phone gets hot. At times, it reaches a point where I do not feel like holding it in my hand or putting it inside my pocket afterwards.

This is perhaps the clearest distinction between the Pixel 11 Pro XL and smartphones that position sustained performance as a priority. For everyday tasks, the performance is not something I find myself questioning. The limitations become apparent when I combine demanding workloads over an extended period.

Verdict

After spending considerable time with the Pixel 11 Pro XL, I see it as a Pixel that has moved beyond the areas where Google has traditionally focused. The camera remains central to the experience, but it is no longer the only reason to consider the phone.

The migration experience, particularly from an iPhone, is more straightforward than it has been on previous Pixel generations. There are still gaps, especially around app-specific data and settings, but the process is now wireless and provides clear guidance on what is being transferred and what requires additional steps.

The software experience is where I see the biggest change. Google has brought AI into multiple parts of the operating system, but the implementation feels more cohesive than before. Features such as Rambler, proactive assistance and Circle to Search are not isolated additions; they become part of how I use the phone.

The camera experience also benefits from changes to the imaging pipeline and more consistent switching between sensors. Battery life is sufficient for a full day, while wired and wireless charging cover the requirements I have during everyday use.

But the Pixel 11 Pro XL still has limitations. Heavy gaming is not its strength, and sustained demanding workloads can make the device uncomfortably warm.

For me, the Pixel 11 Pro XL works because the improvements are not limited to one part of the phone. Google has addressed the experience before I start using the device, the way I use it during the day and the support promised after the purchase. The result is a Pixel that feels more complete than its predecessors, even though it still has areas that need work.

Pixel 11 Pro XL: Price

12GB + 256GB: ₹134,999

16GB + 512GB: ₹149,999

Pixel 11 Pro XL: Unboxing