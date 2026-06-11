Rupee risks persist as oil shock could outpace policy response

To make things worse, crude oil prices rose sharply following the onset of the conflict in Iran last February. India’s current account deficit is expected to widen from 1.1 per cent of gross domestic product in 2025-26 to 2.5 per cent in 2026-27. This has added to the downward pressure on the rupee.

It follows that how the stalemate in Iran unfolds and impacts oil prices has a crucial bearing on the prospects for the rupee. Several experts believe that oil prices have been contained at $92 per barrel at the moment mainly because companies have drawn on their inventories and governments have drawn on strategic reserves. They say we are fast approaching an inflection point, when oil prices will shoot up to $150 per barrel if the stalemate continues for long or there is a resumption of hostilities. Some say the inflection point is two weeks away; others say it is four to five weeks away.