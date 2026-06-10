India's political class remains irrationally uneasy about youth dissent

The rally held last Saturday in Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has added a dash of excitement to the otherwise depressingly moribund state of national politics where the ruling regime seeks to win any which way and losing politicians promptly defect to the winning party. The CJP may not become a game changer like the India Against Corruption movement but the initial official response to it is telling. In withholding the CJP account on X and Instagram, and deploying disproportionately heavy police bandobast at a rally of a few thousand people, the political and security establishment revealed yet again that it is uncomfortable with the notion of young people as independent thinkers. To be sure, that the rally proceeded without any significant disruptions, and arrests, suggests the authorities recalibrated their approach to avoid a further flare-up.