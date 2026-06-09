Rules for market infrastructure institutions must be subject to oversight

Clause 148 of the SMC provides that every rule, regulation, byelaw, and subsidiary instruction made or issued under the Code shall be laid before Parliament. However, “regulations” in this context refer to regulations framed by Sebi, not those issued by MIIs. Likewise, “rules” refers to rules framed by the Union government, not rules of MIIs. “Subsidiary instructions” refers only to instruments issued by Sebi. Consequently, only MII byelaws are subject to comparable legislative visibility, while their rules, regulations, and circulars remain outside. This asymmetry creates the possibility of regulatory arbitrage. If parliamentary scrutiny applies only to byelaws, MIIs would naturally have an incentive to rely increasingly on rules, regulations, or circulars to achieve substantially similar outcomes with fewer procedural constraints.