A scandal in Kathmandu rocks the Prachanda govt and threatens the system

Two victims filed an FIR in June 2022. Two persons were arrested but mysteriously released. A former police officer has accused Balkrishna Khand, the then home minister, of releasing the accused. A year later, some victims approached various political leaders who did nothing. This year the police arrested three accused on March 26 and began an investigation. Then in May, an independent MP, Amaresh Kumar Singh, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, insisted on speaking about the conspiracy in Parliament, dramatically removing his shirt to assert his right to do so. Now, more victims have come forward, with 106 FIRs being lodged.

An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 refugees remained in Nepal either because their documentation did not meet UNHCR requirements or they chose to stay. Some of those left out appealed to the Nepal government to plead their case for resettlement abroad. A committee was set up to look into the issue, which identified 429 Bhutanese refugees deserving of resettlement abroad. The conspiracy to defraud began after the committee's report was submitted. K P Oli, then PM, set up a task force to study the report, which had no expert on refugees. In the task force report, the original 429 names were replaced by 873 "fake Bhutanese refugees" who were Nepali citizens. They were charged anywhere between Nepalese Rs 15 to 20 lakh per person, and some claimed, even Nepalese Rs 50 lakh, for the promised resettlement.