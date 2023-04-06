Home / Opinion / Columns / Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

The RBI has paused because it wants to evaluate the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Premium
Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It has not exactly been a close call. All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting body, have unanimously decided in favour of keeping the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, this is a “hawkish” pause as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement repeatedly emphasised on the Indian central bank’s “readiness to act, should the situation

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaInflationShaktikanta Dasrepo rateIndian Economymonetary policy committeeMPC meet

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

Lesson for India from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

A good night's sleep for both banks and Reserve Bank

Inspection & supervision: RBI dons new clothes

The real story behind real interest rate

Honeymoon with record profits may end in March

Who will India trade with?

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

India needs its conglomerates

The new corner office favourite

Time to avoid the 'last hike'

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story