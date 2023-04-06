Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

The RBI has paused because it wants to evaluate the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes

It has not exactly been a close call. All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting body, have unanimously decided in favour of keeping the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, this is a “hawkish” pause as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement repeatedly emphasised on the Indian central bank’s “readiness to act, should the situation