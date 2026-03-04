Securing India's cyber frontiers critical in new world of hostile cyber-ops

In the past two years, India has reshaped its cybersecurity architecture for cyber and information warfare. The September 2024 amendment to the Allocation of Business Rules clarified roles across government: MeitY leads overall cybersecurity policy and CERT-In and the Ministry of Home Affairs coordinate cybercrime, the Department of Telecom oversees telecom security, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is the nodal body for national-level coordination and strategic oversight. New frameworks covering supply chains, AI-enabled threats, and space systems have been formulated. However, these initiatives remain confined to civilian entities and do not provide a defined role for the military. Effective civil-military coordination for cyber and information warfare in peacetime must start by recognising grey-zone conflict as a permanent condition. Civilian ministries must be treated as part of the national security frontline, with enhanced strategic literacy, decision authority and rapid-response capacity. Civil-military coordination should be institutionalised, with the armed forces and intelligence agencies providing attribution, threat assessments and calibrated response options, while remaining discreet.