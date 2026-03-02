Govt should amend SMC Bill to unify regulation of the corporate bond market

While rule-making powers for issuance and trading of corporate bonds are vested with Sebi, such powers for repo in corporate bonds are with the RBI. The right approach would be to have a single regulator regulating all aspects of the corporate bond market. This would require amendment to the RBI Act.

Different governments over the decades have been talking about the need to deepen the bond market in India. The Securities Market Code (SMC) Bill, introduced in Parliament in December 2025, was an opportunity to inter alia harmonise the regulatory architecture of the bond market. Unfortunately, the SMC confines itself to the consolidation of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA), the Sebi Act, and the Depositories Act. It should have comprehensively looked into the bond market-related provisions in all concerned laws, including the Government Securities Act, 2006, the RBI Act, 1934, and the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, to take a holistic view and suggest appropriate amendments. The government must take steps to bring in required amendments to the SMC Bill to unify the bond market, and bring all aspects of regulating the corporate bond market under a single regulator.