India's cities need bureaucrat-CEOs who do more than maintain order

Of course, no one in the bureaucracy is likely to agree to such reforms, since serving officers would prefer to report to state or national headquarters, which determine their career progression. To further correct it, the government may also open up city CEO positions to managers from outside the bureaucracy. Who knows, a reform-minded government may also allow cities to hire city-CEOs from other countries. But all of this, while enabling efficiency may anger bureaucracy and cause resistance. Moreover, many chief ministers will also not like it, as power over cities will shift to local politicians. Consequently, India may find it difficult to adopt what most other countries practise: An empowered-mayor model. This model is unlikely to be implemented in India simply because the established centres of power have too much to lose.