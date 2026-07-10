Should the world adopt a law to recognise ecocide as a global crime?

In the Ukraine War, some of the rich grain-growing areas of the country, including its major river, Dnipro, are saturated with toxic chemicals, which are the residue of bombs, artillery shells, and missiles rained on the country by Russia. Unexploded munitions embedded in agricultural fields are a constant threat to farmers. It is estimated that 30 per cent of the country is littered with landmines and unexploded ordnance, which impacts agricultural production and physically tears up the topsoil ecosystem, resulting in long-term land degradation. Now, Ukraine is paying Russia back in the same coin. The recent hits on Russian oil refineries have led to toxic black smoke enveloping large areas around them, including the important city of St Petersburg. It has become difficult to dismiss this as collateral damage since it would be well understood that deliberately attacking an oil refinery would have catastrophic environmental consequences.