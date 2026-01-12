Signing free-trade deals is not enough to secure real economic gains

India’s mixed experience with FTAs reflects these realities. Its withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), despite being a lead negotiator, was driven largely by concerns over trade deficits and import surges rather than by an assessment of trade creation versus trade diversion. Similarly, low utilisation rates and asymmetric outcomes under FTAs with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Japan, and the Republic of Korea are often viewed through bilateral trade balances and export shortfalls. While this has prompted reviews and renegotiations, it reflects a largely mercantilist framing. From a trade-creation perspective, these outcomes may stem as much from domestic supply-side constraints and limited adjustment capacity as from weaknesses in FTA design.