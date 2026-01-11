Indian economy faces five headwinds that leave no margin for error

The fourth force is external, and one that has blindsided India the most. When Donald Trump came to power, a section of Indians in the United States (US) and in India celebrated, banking on his friendship with the Indian Prime Minister. But Mr Trump has turned out to be a nightmare for most countries. While many of them have managed to negotiate their way out of high import duties, India is one of the few large economies not to have secured a durable trade accommodation with the US. India’s exports of roughly $50 billion to the US have faced mounting pressure. Mr Trump has also upped the ante enormously, and is no longer seen as all noise and no action. He ordered that the Venezuelan President be picked up and brought to the US to face trial; next, he is planning to annex Greenland, and has Canada, Colombia, and Mexico in his crosshairs. He has backed proposals to impose extremely high tariffs on countries importing Russian oil, which would include India. Meanwhile, Indian policymakers have remained confident about free-trade agreements and export opportunities outside the US. They look increasingly naïve in the face of Mr Trump’s willingness to use coercion for economic ends. He has publicly mocked the Indian Prime Minister and shown little patience for strategic niceties. India, unlike China, lacks the scale, leverage, and financial firepower to absorb such blows.