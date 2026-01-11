Compliance to compassion: A cultural shift at India's financial regulator

Seventy-year-old Sita Devi (name changed) visited one of the branches of a large bank in Lucknow in September 2024. She wanted to make a fixed deposit of ~10 lakh. The branch manager and an agent of an insurance company, sitting at the branch, convinced her to sign documents of insurance policy and sold one with a premium of ~10 lakh every year for five years. It would mature after 10 years — five years after the last premium is paid. She realised her mistake after one year when her grandson told her about the scheme.