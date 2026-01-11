Have SFBs really provided the breakthrough they were intended for?

How have the SFBs fared on the objectives in the guidelines? More than 99 per cent of the accounts are for loans of less than ₹25 lakh. They represent around 75 per cent of credit limits approved as of March 2025. If we were to look at the numbers even more closely, around 92 per cent of the accounts have a ticket size of less than ₹2 lakh. The average ticket size of the loans is the smallest, even smaller than the ticket size of regional rural banks (RRBs), which are state-owned, on the inclusion parameter. In terms of focus on the central, eastern, and northeastern regions, SFBs have done much better than the banking average. While RRBs have fared better in the central region, the SFB numbers in the Northeast is nothing short of spectacular, possibly because one of the licensees is from the Northeast. In fact, this raises the question on whether the original design of “small” banks with a regional focus would have been better. But that is a bridge we have crossed. Overall, on credit, the objectives have been more than achieved.