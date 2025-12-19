Home / Opinion / Columns / Slop: The four-letter word that is a war cry against low-quality content

Slop: The four-letter word that is a war cry against low-quality content

This four-letter word is a compelling verdict on the sprawling glut of low-quality content now clogging screens and social media feeds everywhere

Merriam-Webster, Word of the year
premium
Merriam-Webster names “slop” the 2025 Word of the Year, capturing the flood of low-quality AI-generated content clogging the internet and shaping digital culture. | (Image: Shutterstock)
Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
“Slop” has just been announced as Merriam-Webster’s 2025 Word of the Year as AI-generated content floods the internet and invades our vocabulary. In fact, “AI slop” is a succinct definition of the current state of the internet. 
In a year dominated by the booming artificial intelligence (AI) industry and an overwhelming flood of digital creations, Merriam-Webster has crowned “slop” its 2025 Word of the Year. This four-letter word is a compelling verdict on the sprawling glut of low-quality content now clogging screens and social media feeds everywhere. 
Originally used in the 1700s to refer to soft mud and in the 1800s to describe food waste or rubbish, “slop” now takes on a decidedly 21st-century twist. Merriam-Webster defines it as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity, sometimes by means of artificial intelligence.” 
Think ridiculous, badly made videos, glitched-out ads, fake news that almost fools you, crappy AI-authored books and, yes, talking animals. All that is slop. Even luxury brands like Valentino and Versace are known to be pushing out slop ads. So, slop is here, and here to stay. 
“Like slime, sludge and muck, slop has the wet sound of something you don’t want to touch,” Merriam-Webster quipped in its announcement, capturing a widespread cultural mood that’s part bemusement, part exasperation with today’s worsening AI landscape.
 
2025 has been by and large a year defined by the AI content deluge. Tech platforms, both large and small, have grappled with the surge of generative AI content in 2025, from deepfakes to clickbait-style creations that prioritise volume over value. The wave of AI slop reflects not just how easy it has become to generate content at scale, but also how little of it often resonates meaningfully with human audiences. Which is where the quality debate kicks in — there is also the near flawless, top quality AI creative that exists, and will be created and sold at premium. Merriam-Webster’s editors say the word “slop” stands out because it captures both a cultural trend and a collective sentiment — one that’s less about fear of technology and more about poking fun at how mindlessly content can spread.
 
Other words that shaped 2025? While slop snagged the top spot, Merriam-Webster also highlighted other terms that defined this year's discourse, including: 67, a viral slang term born on social media, delighting Gen Alpha with an inside-joke energy. Performative, used to call out behaviour done for show or clout rather than substance. Touch grass, a phrase urging people to disconnect from digital obsession and reconnect with the real world. Gerrymander and tariff, words driven by political and economic headlines.
 
These picks show the breadth of public interest in 2025, ranging from internet culture to politics to how we live with technology.  Let’s also look at a larger global linguistic snapshot of the past year. Merriam-Webster isn’t the only publication weighing in on the year’s language. Other linguistic authorities, too, have chosen their own 2025 Words of the Year. Oxford University Press chose “rage bait”, highlighting content designed to spark outrage and engagement online. Macquarie Dictionary in Australia spotlighted “AI slop”, which is similar to Merriam-Webster’s theme of digital clutter. Cambridge Dictionary picked “parasocial”, focusing on one-sided relationships with online personalities and AI chatbots. Dictionary.com embraced the slang term “67”, a viral and almost meaningless expression that captured a slice of youth culture. Together, these choices mirror a generation negotiating fatigue, fascination and frustration with the digital world.
 
One could well ask, why does it all matter? For a tech-savvy audience, slop isn’t just a funny word; it’s a symptom of deeper trends in AI deployment, content moderation and cultural perception. As tools for automatic generation become increasingly common and easier to use, the signal-to-noise ratio in digital spaces will only become more pronounced and important. Whether you’re building apps, curating feeds or trying to avoid the next wave of meaningless memes, the 2025 Word of the Year is a reminder that quality still counts and sometimes language itself can call that out with perfect clarity.
 
Slop is a red-flag for managers in organisations charged with handling digital content and social media. Most of them put a premium on cost over quality, and covet quantity over goodness. What most brands are therefore putting out is pure slop — and there is hardly anyone in their own ecosystem who dares tell them that. Mindless reels. Poorly produced videos. Third-rate statics. And every day the proud proclamation, “I got it made so cheap!”. Well, no wonder it looks cheap too.
 
In 2026, stop the slop. 
The author is  chairman of Rediffusion

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's FDI story: Recent factor-market reforms can draw foreign investors

Premium

Weak regulation hurt public policy in 2025; fixing it is 2026's big task

Premium

Growth in services exports essential to reduce concentration risk

Premium

India must treat design as a civic skill to build more liveable cities

Premium

India needs Indian banks: Why domestic lenders matter most for growth

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Artificial intelligenceDigital transformationSocial MediaBS Opinion

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story