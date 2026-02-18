Supreme Court's spectrum ruling risks weakening insolvency framework

The judgment conflates resolution with liquidation. In liquidation, assets are sold, and the proceeds are distributed in accordance with the priority rule; third-party assets are rightly excluded. A licence, however, is central to revenue generation, and transferable, subject to conditions. A resolution plan rescues the corporate debtor as a going concern. It does not appropriate or sell spectrum; nor does it extinguish or recreate the licence. It allows its continued use by the same entity, subject to regulatory approval. There is only a change in control of the licensee, while the regulatory relationship endures.