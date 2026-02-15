Addressing nutrition along with hunger: Funding and policy push vital

It is, indeed, only in recent years that the nutrition aspect has begun to receive due attention from agricultural scientists. Crop breeders now include improvement of quality and the nutritional profile of staple grains among their priorities. Efforts are also afoot to develop biofortified crops through conventional breeding or biotechnology. They have an inherently high content of key nutrients like iron, zinc, and Vitamin A. Over 100 highly productive biofortified varieties of various crops, including mass-consumed staples like rice, wheat, and maize, have already been released for cultivation in different parts of the country. These have been enriched with essential nutrients like zinc, iron, vitamins, and protein. However, many of the crop varieties, widely grown even now, do not match their older counterparts in terms of nutritional value.