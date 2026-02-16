Modernising our society through education, skills and inter-caste marriages

The inter-caste marriages that we see now are largely a product of social connectivity. They are mainly among non-Scheduled Castes, mainly, the top three castes. The basis for this social connectivity is the growing equality of economic status and activity among these upper castes. The integration of Scheduled Castes into the socially connected castes will depend on the economic status of the Scheduled Castes and even the Adivasis rising to that of the upper castes. That is why the principal instrument for social development is education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Adivasis, which would raise their work and economic status closer to the upper-caste level.