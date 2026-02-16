Modernising our society through education, skills and inter-caste marriages

Caste discrimination in universities has been a major issue in recent years. The suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD student whose final words were — “my birth is my fatal accident” — and Payal Tadvi, a medical student, led to a plea by their mothers and the emergence of a recent University Grants Commission regulation on the implementation of strict anti-discrimination measures across Indian campuses.
A broader issue for social policy and development is the informal nature of employment in India. According to PLFS 23-24, only 21.7 per cent of workers have a regular wage/salary, while 19.8 per cent are casual labourers, and 19.4 per cent are helpers in household enterprises with little or no worker rights recognised. In fact, even among regular wage/salary employees, 58 per cent have no job contract, 47.3 per cent are not eligible for paid leave, and 53.4 per cent are not eligible for any special social security benefit. We have to correct this gross shortfall in worker’s rights in the job creation that will come in our drive to become a developed economy by 2047.