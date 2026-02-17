Inside Indian boardrooms: Progress and persistent governance gaps

Both reports point to a clear shift in the role and expectations of corporate boards in India, from a largely compliance-driven function to one that is increasingly strategic, accountable, and performance-oriented. While progress is evident, significant gaps remain between regulatory intent and boardroom reality.

The report of IiAS focused on board effectiveness beyond formal structures. It found that while most listed companies comply with regulatory requirements on board composition, independence, and committees, effectiveness hinges on board processes, culture, and the capability of individual directors. Boards often struggle to move beyond passive oversight to actively challenging the management. Chairpersons play a pivotal role, yet at the time of writing this report, many boards lacked a clear separation between governance and management, particularly in promoter-led companies — an infirmity that persists. Director selection is frequently driven by familiarity and trust rather than skill diversity, leading to gaps in areas such as technology, risk management, and industry disruption. Board evaluation is increasingly conducted, but it is often perfunctory, inward-looking, and insufficiently linked to board renewal or exits of directors.