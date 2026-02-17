An illiberal tilt: A clash of civilisations with American characteristics

In short Mr Rubio’s remarks are an unabashed white, racist manifesto that should be called out and condemned by Europe and most decidedly by the people of the Global South. Significantly, this is also an implicit legitimisation of violence that accompanied the colonial enterprise. There are echoes of this in the Western tolerance of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its ethnic cleansing of the West Bank. This is also the mindset behind the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites and the abduction of the head of state of a sovereign country, Venezuela, in an act of blatant aggression. This is a charter of neo-colonial ambition that has no place in our world of the 21st century. It should have been rejected and condemned by the professedly liberal Western democracies gathered in Munich. Instead several applauded Mr Rubio’s remarks and found them oddly “reassuring”. Several of them are, like the US, plural democracies with large multiethnic populations. Some of their non-European citizens occupy senior positions in government and are indispensable as professionals in diverse fields. One wonders how reassuring they would have found Mr Rubio’s remarks and, more ominously, the applause he received.