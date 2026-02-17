An illiberal tilt: A clash of civilisations with American characteristics

The much-awaited speech by United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also national security advisor, at the Munich Security Conference on February 14 may have elicited a “collective sigh of relief” from the largely European audience, but should be cause for serious alarm among post-colonial and developing countries of the Global South. His remarks celebrated the history of conquest, exploitation, barbarity, and even ethnic cleansing, which has marked the history of Western imperialism and colonial empire-building across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He wants this to be a source of pride and inspiration, not something to “atone for purported sins of past generations”. What is perplexing is that the history of the world after the Second World War, which is often described as an American era, is instead seen as a period of Western decline:
“But in 1945, for the first time since the age of Columbus, it [i.e. the West] was contracting. The great western empires had entered into terminal decline accelerated by godless communist revolutions and by anti-colonial uprisings that would transform the world and drape the hammer and sickle across vast swaths of the map in the years to come.”
Anti-colonial uprisings, which would include our own against British colonialism, are not celebrated as struggles for freedom and human dignity but as evidence of the abdication of the Western will to rule. Strange that this should come from a representative of a country that is celebrating 250 years of its own successful war of independence against British colonialism.
This echoes US President Donald Trump’s desire to launch America once again on a path of territorial expansion. And presumably this would include Greenland though Mr Rubio did not mention it. The Danish Prime Minister has confirmed that the threat of US takeover of the Arctic island persists.
Mr Rubio celebrated his own origins from the Spanish conquerors of Cuba:
“The man who settled and built the nation of my birth arrived on our shores carrying the memories and the traditions of the Christian faith of their ancestors as a sacred inheritance, an unbearable link between the olds world and new.”
Presumably this does not include white immigrants of European stock like himself.
In short Mr Rubio’s remarks are an unabashed white, racist manifesto that should be called out and condemned by Europe and most decidedly by the people of the Global South. Significantly, this is also an implicit legitimisation of violence that accompanied the colonial enterprise. There are echoes of this in the Western tolerance of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its ethnic cleansing of the West Bank. This is also the mindset behind the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites and the abduction of the head of state of a sovereign country, Venezuela, in an act of blatant aggression. This is a charter of neo-colonial ambition that has no place in our world of the 21st century. It should have been rejected and condemned by the professedly liberal Western democracies gathered in Munich. Instead several applauded Mr Rubio’s remarks and found them oddly “reassuring”. Several of them are, like the US, plural democracies with large multiethnic populations. Some of their non-European citizens occupy senior positions in government and are indispensable as professionals in diverse fields. One wonders how reassuring they would have found Mr Rubio’s remarks and, more ominously, the applause he received.
There is another reason for disquiet and that is the rejection of the United Nations (UN) and multilateralism by Mr Rubio. The “abstractions of international law” offer no constraint on American actions to serve what the US regards as its national interest. This points to an anarchic and orderless world where violence and the threat of violence, not diplomacy, are the instruments of choice. The multilateral effort to tackle the threat of climate change is dismissed as appeasement of a “climate cult”.
If any evidence was required that one is in an age of “disruption” described by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the recent Davos forum, then this speech should leave no lingering doubt.