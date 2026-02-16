India-EU trade pact moves from promise to reality but challenges persist

The announcement of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) is a major turning point — not so much for its immediate gains, but for what it signals about India’s economic strategy. After several years of high tariffs and inward-looking policies, the deal reflects a clear recognition by the Indian government that exports must play a bigger role in driving growth. However, an FTA is only a framework. It creates opportunities, but it is not a cure-all. To fully benefit from this deal, India will still need significant domestic reforms.