India-EU trade pact moves from promise to reality but challenges persist

However, market access alone does not ensure higher exports or more jobs. To translate access into outcomes, India will need structural reforms that roll back protectionist barriers. Three such reforms will be key.
First, India’s trade regime requires reform. Tariffs on intermediate goods must be reduced if exports are to become a genuine growth engine. Indian firms cannot compete globally if key inputs remain costly. They need reliable access to low-cost components, supported by streamlined Customs procedures and simpler regulations to minimise delays. Yet the recent Union Budget left most import duties unchanged, despite the need for rationalisation. India should also rethink its extensive use of quality control orders (QCOs), which function as de facto import barriers. Although a few have been withdrawn, more than 700 remain, disrupting supply chains and creating uncertainty for firms planning production and exports.