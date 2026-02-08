The contours of fintech 2.0 are becoming clear in era of AI governance

An open question is whether this moderation in fintech funding represents a new structural normal, or whether investor exuberance could return, albeit in a different form?
With artificial intelligence (AI) in play, it is almost certain that the fintech sector will witness another phase of non-linear growth before the close of this decade. Fintechs, particularly B2C platforms, are positioned to capture this AI-driven upside, given the structured nature of their data, decision-making processes, and strong feedback loops. AI can reshape the economics of B2C fintech models by addressing several structural constraints that limited scalability in the earlier cycle. Automation across onboarding, payments processing, underwriting, servicing, fraud monitoring, and collections can enable consumer fintechs to scale without proportionate increases in operating costs or headcount. AI-led customer segmentation and propensity modelling can improve acquisition efficiency, reduce reliance on incentive-driven growth, and lower customer acquisition costs. AI shall also support stronger retention and monetisation through more superior personalised pricing, credit limits, and product offerings and improving lifetime value of the customer.