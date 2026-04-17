The delimitation dilemma: Democratic status may see further slide in India

The other change is delimitation. This is being bulldozed through supposedly on the basis of the 2011 Census. The 2021 Census was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The purpose of delimitation is to adjust representation as population changes. Most constituencies should have roughly equal numbers of voters (areas with low population densities like Ladakh get special dispensations).

If delimitation is actually done based on the 2011 Census, it would reduce the political influence of the South. Taken together, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka have 130 Lok Sabha seats, which is just under 24 per cent of the current Lower House. By the 2011 Census, the Southern states would get about 166 seats in a new Lower House of about 850 seats — their representation would drop under 20 per cent. After protests by Southern politicians, the home minister has said all states will get a 50 per cent bump, instead of using the 2011 Census data. In that case, the Southern states will get 195 seats and retain their ratios of representation.