Monetisation is the new PPP: A side door for private capital in infra

This reset reflects a clear recognition among policymakers that private capital has a proclivity towards the third stage of projectisation — viz, the operating risk stage — after the state has itself taken up the first two stages, development risk and construction risk.

PPP frameworks theoretically should be structured on a simple principle: To allocate risk to the party best able to manage it across the three tranches: Development risk (land acquisition, clearances, financial closure), construction risk (cost overruns, delays) and operations risk (demand and revenue uncertainty). India’s earlier greenfield PPP boom fundamentally shifted all three risks inappropriately to private developers, who bid aggressively on optimistic assumptions. For example, by 2013, 60 per cent of national highway projects were under the BoT (build-operate-transfer). The model buckled: Flawed traffic projections, land acquisition delays, and cost overruns stressed the portfolio: 43 of 73 highway PPPs (8,300 km) were terminated, eroding private sector confidence in greenfield PPPs. This phenomenon of inappropriate risk allocation surfaced in other sectors as well, notably power, and at one time added up to a humongous ₹18 trillion of non-performing assets, resulting in what the Economic Survey referred to as the twin balance sheet problem.