Beyond self-reliance: Why interdependence must shape India's future

We claim to speak for the Global South; the Global South seems to have missed that. A useful approach might be a joint position in the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, and to expand ties and trade across Africa. And we need a new interest in Latin America, where there is great resonance in many areas, including the importance of family business and a heterogenous society that accords equal importance to family ties.
While the state could lead in ensuring close relationships with all those countries that matter to us, industry must follow that lead with investment overseas. Our ambition in industry should be to build a strong international presence. How do our leading firms become comfortable operating in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and West Asia, all at the same time? Confederation of Indian Industry delegations to countries as varied as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the UK, Oman and Egypt have received a message that Indian firms are being actively sought. We need to build on this welcome, recruiting local managers and local teams. There really is a whole world out there. The rest of Asia, without China, is three times our GDP. West Asia, Turkey and Africa would add over $5 trillion, and Latin America over $7 trillion. Add those together and we have a market bigger than the US or China. The EU doubles that.