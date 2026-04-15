Beyond self-reliance: Why interdependence must shape India's future

Building strength abroad: The other side of domestic strength is international ambition. Our flurry of free trade negotiations is welcome. We must use our free trade agreements (FTAs) to build a stronger strategic relationship in general. Our close relationships in West Asia should help us engage deeply in the reconstruction and recovery of the region from the war. The European Union (EU) FTA is an opportunity for Europe and India to deepen ties across everything from defence and education to culture. We need, though, a deepening of foreign relations with much of Asia. Our policy of Act East must go from a slogan to, well, actually acting. At a minimum, we could renew and strengthen existing trade agreements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, and South Korea. We could evaluate joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which brings together 11 major economies around the Pacific and a geographically challenged United Kingdom. It is a deep and wide agreement, with a high bar for everything from government procurement to investment. Studying what must change for us to qualify could identify useful domestic reforms, even if we conclude it isn’t yet in our national interest.