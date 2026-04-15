Cut oil demand, hedge imports: A practical path to India's energy security

First, it is imperative to reduce oil demand drastically and hence dependence on imports. The pace of transition in the transport sector, which is a major user of oil, remains rather slow. Both the EV adoption rate and its current pattern in India have been disappointing. In 2024, the share of EVs was only 8.8 per cent of all road transport vehicles, the bulk of which was constituted by two-wheelers (6.1 per cent), followed by three-wheelers (2.1 per cent) and passenger cars (0.4 per cent). In contrast, the share of EVs in road transport vehicles in China was 40 per cent, with passenger cars accounting for 24 per cent and two- and three-wheelers 16 per cent.