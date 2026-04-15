Cut oil demand, hedge imports: A practical path to India's energy security

Second, to shield the economy and consumers from sudden oil shocks, India must actively explore hedging in international derivatives markets to lock in prices ahead of future spikes. Oil marketing companies now hedge refining margins, and the government uses annual term contracts for supply security, but a more comprehensive sovereign approach is needed. In this context, it is worth examining Mexico’s centralised hedging programme, the world’s largest sovereign oil derivatives scheme. Since 2001, Mexico has been buying put options every year to set a floor price for its oil export revenues, thereby protecting the federal budget from a price collapse. As a large importer, India faces the opposite exposure and could consider buying call options to set a ceiling on future import costs, thereby insulating the economy when prices are expected to spike.