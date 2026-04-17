An open letter from Pluto: A compelling geophysical case for planethood

Dear Nasa and International Astronomical Union (or IAU, if you please), It’s Pluto. You now call me a “dwarf planet”, which sounds friendly until you realise it quietly means I am not a planet at all. I’ve had time to get comfortable with that label, but it has never quite fitted the reality of who I am.

First, a note of thanks to Kaela Polkinghorn. It’s not every small, icy world for which 10-year-olds on Earth write to Nasa, asking for their planet status to be restored.

Also, thank you, Jared Isaacman, Nasa Administrator, for not ignoring the letter, and replying: “Kaela — We are looking into this.”

The third rule is where everything shifts: A planet must clear its neighbourhood.

Still, I meet the first two easily: I orbit the Sun, and I am in hydrostatic equilibrium, or simply round, shaped long ago by my own gravity.

The change, as you know, came with the IAU 2006 Prague vote, when you introduced three rules for planethood, which sound more like zoning laws of a municipal area, because it formally only applies to our solar system, and not other star systems.

So here I am, adding a gentle reminder from near the edge of the solar system.

This suggests my story may not be entirely settled yet.

But out here in the Kuiper Belt, nothing clears its neighbourhood. We coexist, sharing space and moving in steady, predictable paths over extremely long periods.

The third criterion doesn’t describe what a world is. Move Earth out to my patch beyond Neptune, and it would not clear

its orbit either. Then if you go by the current logic, will you, Earthlings, watch it lose its planetary status among the crowd of Kuiper Belt objects?