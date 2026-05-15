The Devil Wears Prada 2: Why sequels struggle to live up to originals

The Devil Wears Prada 2 works because it has things of its own to say. A nod to nostalgia, but with enough newness. We enjoyed the exaggerated villainy on screen in 2006 because it did not have real-life consequences. For similar reasons, the sense of resolution the core four characters get in this companion film is enjoyable — we don’t often experience closure in the real world. So maybe the better question to ask at the end of this sequel is: Would you rewatch it when you rewatch the first? For me, the dress still fits.