India's policymaking must replace mere forecasts with strategic scenarios

The scenario building in the relationship with Europe is important because we are relying substantially on better trade relationships with Europe and the United Kingdom through the new free-trade agreements (FTAs) that we are moving towards. There is also an emerging sign of the European states moving away from the US. In fact, recently when the US grossly misbehaved at the G7 summit and refused to admit one of them, Canada, the four European states and Japan walked out. France, holding the G7 Presidency at present, has not formally called for a permanent “G7 minus the USA” structure. However, French President Emmanuel Macron has proactively expanded the 2026 G7 summit to include India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Kenya to “correct global economic imbalances” and foster cooperation among democracies. The scenario that is most plausible now is Europe as a substitute for the US in many areas of trade and finance. But our policy should also consider the scenarios that would arise if Europe’s relations with Russia worsen further or if Europe moves closer again to the US.