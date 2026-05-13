India Inc's boardrooms have failed spectacularly at corporate governance

The payments bank was set up as a sort of backward integration, building on the mobile wallet base. Yet just five years later in 2022, the RBI barred the company from on-boarding customer, citing weak risk management protocols, including in Know Your Customer verifications. The fact that the parent company failed to get its act together in almost four years thereafter is notable — though this is a victim-less controversy since customers were migrated to other institutions. But given the accolades that were showered on the promoter between 2016 and 2022 from media houses and the state, these compliance shortcomings are noteworthy.