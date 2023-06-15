The goose that laid the golden eggs

A real sector company typically funds its operations through equity and debt. Since equity carries higher returns commensurate with risks, it is the first asset class to be hit in the case of a financial stress. Debt ranks higher than equity in an insolvency resolution waterfall. A financial sector company has two additional sources of funds. The bulk of its resources come from customer deposits, which carry predetermined returns and involve no risk-taking. The other source is bonds, which, like equity, are perpetual but carry fixed returns similar to debt. The hierarchy of claims in descending orders of risks/returns is as follows: Equity, bonds, debt, and deposits. They accordingly appear in the opposite order in the resolution waterfall.

There have been allegations of mis-selling of AT1 bonds in India and elsewhere. These bonds have been written off fully to resolve the stress of some issuers. The subscribers are seeking help from every possible source, including the police, regulators, and courts. With widespread discontent, the existence of these bonds that emerged as a lifeline for banks following the global financial crisis is threatened.