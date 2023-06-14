Tackling the waste problem

While there are merits to urbanisation, there could be several problems if urbanisation is unplanned and non-conducive to the ease of people living in the cities. We cannot just have cities to absorb the population leaving the countryside; we need cities that are prepared to meet the challenges that could hamper the everyday lives of its citizens. Municipal waste management is not only paramount but a necessary function of city governance, especially in a post-pandemic world. Poorly managed waste typically results in expenses that are higher in the long run than it would have been to manage the waste effectively in the first place. Poor waste management has a significant detrimental effect on health, the environment both locally and globally, and the economy.

Over 200 million metric tonnes of municipal waste are produced worldwide each year by the United States and China. According to the World Bank, daily per capita waste generation in high-income nations is estimated to climb by 19 per cent by 2050, while in low- and middle-income countries it is projected to rise by around 40 per cent or more. Furthermore, it is predicted that waste generation in low-income countries will increase by approximately three times by the year 2050. In terms of total waste production, the East Asia and Pacific region produces the most waste (23 per cent), and West Asia and North Africa produce the least (6 per cent). The trajectory of waste generation in fast growing regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, West East, and North Africa will also significantly affect the environment, human health, and economic success, necessitating immediate action. Currently, more than half of the waste is openly dumped in these areas.