Fuelling a truly green transition

The GHM envisages the development of green hydrogen capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes (mmt) per annum by 2030 with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of 125MW. This will involve a total investment of Rs 8 trillion. The production and deployment of high-performance electrolysers are planned along with the use of decentralised renewable power, such as from roof-top solar, micro-hydel plants and biomass to provide clean and cheap power for electrolysis. There is mention of the use of waste water in these processes. However, the ambitious intent has not yet been translated into specific plans with numbers. The GHM requires very detailed and rigorous modelling to establish its economic viability.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has pointed out that currently 95 per cent of the hydrogen produced is through fossil fuels. The projections of the International Energy Agency indicate that by 2030 about 50 per cent of low carbon (not zero carbon) hydrogen will come from electrolysis and the rest from steam reformation of natural gas but using CCUS. Hydrogen is viable as a fuel at $100 per tonne. The current costs are three to six times higher. With an increase in scale, the cost may come down by 30 per cent by 2030. There is still a long way to go before hydrogen emerges as a mainstream energy source and an even longer path for it to be substantially “green.” Can India go faster than the expected global trajectory?