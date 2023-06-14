Djokovic the Unloved Greatest

The tennis debate is apparently settled. By winning the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic has surpassed Rafael Nadal in the total number of grand slam tennis titles, and has won all four grand slams three times compared to twice for Rafa and Rod Laver, and only once for Roger Federer. More titles, more all-court dominance, and nearly as much longevity as his two great contemporaries, Novak Djokovic has definitively burnished his GOAT (greatest player of all time) credentials. His recent French Open victory and indeed the grand slam titles he will accumulate in the remaining few years of his career may well be the key to cementing that status. Consider why.

Possibly the greatest tennis player of all time, the paradox of Novak Djokovic will be that tennis fans will never embrace him as such.