The Khans of Bollywood

For over three decades now, Bollywood has had a curious phenomenon that is perhaps best explained not as a story of cinema, but as a story of brands. Four men. One surname. Entirely different propositions. Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif may all be Khans, but beyond that shared surname, almost nothing about their relationship with the Indian audience has been interchangeable. They have competed for the same audiences, occupied the same industry, worked through the same technological disruptions and survived the same changing tastes. Yet, remarkably, none has ever really replaced the other. Which is what makes them such an interesting study.