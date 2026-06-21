China's tech drive puts it at the forefront of global innovation, AI race

The Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in China alternates each year between Tianjin and Dalian. This year, the meeting will be held in Dalian starting this week.

For China, the event is an opportunity to showcase its accelerating technological prowess. According to market research firm CCID Consulting, the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry is expected to make great strides over the next 10 to 15 years, with market size reaching 1.73 trillion yuan ($240.4 billion) by 2035, representing 30.6 per cent of the global total. In 2025, China issued a guideline to implement the ‘AI Plus’ initiative, to promote deep integration of AI across multiple fields to accelerate industrial development. The WEF assessed that China’s recent breakthroughs in generative AI (GenAI) — from DeepSeek to MiniMax — reflect years of national strategy, public-private alignment, and investments in talent and infrastructure. Despite United States (US) export controls on advanced chips, Chinese AI firms have adapted through innovation, efficiency, and open-source collaboration — signalling a shift from dependency to resilience and self-reliance.