AI export curbs blur the line between security and mercantilism

It seems clear that the US administration believes that it can both analyse swiftly enough the dangers that a model being released to the world might pose to its security, and that if it acts to restrict it then it will be able to do so effectively. The labs, they believe, will comply; the technology will not leak; it will not be replicated or copied. These are fairly stringent assumptions.

The only real competitor to the US in terms of creating frontier models is the People’s Republic of China. (The European front-runner, France’s Mistral, has lost a great deal of ground in recent months.) Chinese models were initially being touted as being largely open-source, and easy to deploy and adapt. But that will not last forever. It was reported over the last fortnight that Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce had convened sessions with major technology companies to examine whether and how restrictions, especially export bans, could be imposed on their own top-tier models. According to one Reuters report, officials also want to limit who can invest in related startups within China. This followed the thwarting of Meta’s $2 billion bid for the Chinese startup Manus, and official orders to Moonshot AI that it obtain government approval before receiving foreign venture capital. Legal scholars gathered a few months ago to try and frame a new AI-focused economic-security law that might allow Beijing to limit frontier systems to domestic release, or to withhold them from the public altogether.