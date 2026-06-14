The rise and rise of smallcaps: Strong earnings, robust demand

India’s stock market, when viewed through the lens of its largest companies and the Nifty 50, appears to be struggling. However, look instead at its smaller firms and a different picture emerges — one of vigorous growth, expanding profits, and buoyant demand. The contrast, noted in a piece I wrote in late February this year (“Smallcaps: A silver lining”), has not only persisted but has also become more pronounced. In the March quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), the operating profits of the Nifty 50 firms rose by just 4.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and net profits increased a meagre 4.5 per cent. It was the eighth consecutive quarter of single-digit earnings growth. By contrast, companies in the broader Nifty 500 index delivered operating-profit growth of 9.2 per cent, while their adjusted net profits jumped 16 per cent. What makes this divergence more striking is that both groups recorded sales growth of roughly 11-12 per cent; but the smaller firms were better able to protect margins and absorb rising costs, defying the conventional wisdom that scale confers resilience.