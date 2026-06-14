12 years of NDA: A mixed record in foreign trade, tariffs and FTAs

On imports, the government raised tariff and non-tariff barriers to protect domestic capacity and reduce import dependence. The simple average applied tariff is now around 15.8 per cent. Anti-dumping, safeguard and countervailing duties were imposed on hundreds of items. Quality control orders, minimum import prices, import licensing and registration requirements were used more frequently. Such measures helped some large domestic producers but hurt downstream user industries, especially MSMEs, by raising input costs for them — a poor policy choice.GST was a major structural reform that simplified refund procedures for exporters. Refund of IGST paid on export goods and services, and refund of unutilised input tax credit on exports under LUT/bond, became more system driven.