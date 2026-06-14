12 years of NDA: A mixed record in foreign trade, tariffs and FTAs

Yet exporters also faced avoidable costs because of the pre-import condition in advance authorisations and restrictive conditions for rebate of GST paid on export goods. The reform helped, but implementation was not always trade friendly. The PLI scheme in 14 sectors was another important intervention. It has worked in electronics, particularly mobile phones. However, results in several other sectors are modest. Even in electronics, domestic value addition remains around 18 to 20 percent. Apparently, assembly has grown faster than deeper manufacturing.
The government invested heavily in roads, railways, dedicated freight corridors, ports and airports. Official estimates now place logistics costs at about 8 percent of GDP, below the commonly cited earlier figures of 13-14 percent. After walking out of RCEP, the mega trade deal in East Asia, the government pursued FTAs with richer countries aggressively. However, their outcomes remain uneven; utilisation by exporters is limited, while imports under preferential routes have grown faster in several agreements. The next phase must move from protection to competitiveness: lower input costs, simpler procedures, credible FTA monitoring, faster refunds, and predictable regulation. India cannot build export strength by making imports costly; it must make domestic production competitive.