Trusted, trained and sometimes a threat: The risk within India's banks

Indeed, banks are well aware of this phenomenon. The fraud cases involving bank staff have fallen from 2,624 in FY21 to 1,935 in FY25, and 400 in the first half of FY26. Staff fraud is only 8 per cent of total cases but likely much higher in value. The decline in numbers suggests that existing controls (maker-checker – where two people are needed to complete a task – job rotation, whistleblower schemes) are working. But more needs to be done.