Beyond Gen Z: Why pro-Modi elites are growing increasingly restless

This is not true only in India. In the United States, which has many Ivy League educational institutions, the number of people who get an entry ticket relative to the number of applicants ranges from 3 to 6 per cent, even though more than three-quarters of applicants do have the minimum academic qualifications in terms of GPA averages. The overwhelming number of failed applicants is not shown the door because they lack the basic abilities to enter an Ivy League college, but because of a shortage of seats.

The obvious solution — expanding the total number of seats available so that the success ratios improve — also needs to be qualified. If, suddenly, the number of MBBS doctors available in India doubles or triples in five years, the income premium available to both existing doctors and those who spend huge amounts on education will be lower. A rising supply of qualified talent usually lowers the incomes available at the end of the educational ride. Add technology and automation (whether led by artificial intelligence or otherwise) to the mix, and talent values suddenly head south. Consider how relatively few recruitments the software services companies are now making from campuses as AI takes over most basic coding jobs. Further, starting salaries have stagnated at the ₹3,00,000 to ₹3,50,000 level annually for more than 15 years now, thanks to excess supplies of basic coding talent.