Man about town: Krishna Byre Gowda adopts governance as the Congress' USP

In politics for more than 25 years, he has held his current constituency, Byatarayanapura, a segment of the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, since 2008. Krishna is an educated, urbane Gowda — from the Vokkaliga caste, known for its social and political influence in Karnataka. He went to an American university, has a management degree, ran a banana plantation in Kolar for a while, but took over the constituency when his father died in 2003, later moving to Byatarayanapura, a semi-urban semi-rural Assembly constituency. Because of his understanding of agrarian realities, during the pandemic, he helped farmers — in his constituency as well as Kolar — move their crops to markets during lockdown. He has been a bitter critic of the Union government’s management of the pandemic. He launched the advocacy of millets and ragi much before Prime Minister Narendra Modi did. To his credit, he has never crowed about this.