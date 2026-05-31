Insurer must prove pre-existing ailment before denying insurance claim

The National Commission, in its order of May 27, 2026, delivered by Jonnalagadda Rajendra, along with member Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, held the complaint to be maintainable as Surekha was a beneficiary of the insurance services available to him by virtue of his employer having paid the premium. It observed that Surekha had been left stranded in a foreign country due to the refusal to provide a cashless facility or settle the claim, and the insurance company could not absolve itself of the liability to make payment merely because the employer had come to the rescue to clear the hospital bill.