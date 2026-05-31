Talk tariffs, but understand ocean freight and its impact on trade costs

The government’s emphasis on ports, ships and containers is necessary. But such infrastructure is useful only when enough cargo flows through the ports, regularly enough to justify direct mainline services at scale. India needs much larger export volumes, better cargo aggregation, reliable coastal feeder services, faster inland evacuation and route-specific efforts to create predictable loads. The focus must shift from capacity creation alone to cargo creation as well. A port policy cannot substitute for an export strategy. Large vessels go where cargo is assured; lower costs follow.