RBI MPC meet: Amid inflation, growth concerns, rate hike can wait for now

Will the RBI follow this group or remain in the same league as the US Federal Reserve, European Central, Bank of England and Bank of Canada? There is intense debate on a rate hike by this quartet that had last raised their policy rates between July and September 2023.

At the last policy, the repo rate was kept unchanged at 5.25 per cent, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at 5 per cent and marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at 5.5 per cent. The SDF is a window where banks can park their excess cash with the RBI overnight to earn interest; the MSF window offers short-term money to banks, if they need. The repo rate is in the middle of the liquidity management corridor and the overnight call rate can vary between the SDF and MSF, depending on liquidity in the system.