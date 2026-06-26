Why Rolex's ownership model offers a different view of capitalism

But who owns the maker of such expensive heirlooms, the magnificent company that makes magnificent watches? Its revenues are estimated to be $12 billion-13 billion with a profit of $3 billion-4 billion. Only estimates are available because Rolex SA is owned wholly by a charitable trust, a single entity called the Hans Wildorf Foundation. This foundation acts as the SHC (spiritual holding company), a term coined by entrepreneur and author Eric Ries, in his new book (Incorruptible, Penguin, 2026). Here “spiritual” does not mean religious. It refers to the practitioners of a common spirit, a corporate purpose! Rolex SA has no public shareholders or private investors, no owning family, and no listing on any stock exchange. This has been so since 1960. Rolex SA has a professional board: Chairman Nicholas Brunschwig and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Frederic Dufour.